Streaming platform Netflix is trying out a new plan for its subscribers in India as part of a new promotional strategy. The new plan involves providing the first month of the service for new subscribers at just Rs 5.

The new Rs 5 offer will start rolling out from February 21. While not all new customers will be able to make use of the offer immediately, some will. The new offer is a promotional strategy of sorts and only a few users will be able to get the offer.

“This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely,” a Netflix spokesperson said. This is not the first time Netflix has introduced such promotions for the Indian market.

The new offer will apply to the select new users regardless of what subscription plan they choose. While signing up, they could choose the Rs 199 mobile-only plan or the most-expensive Rs 799 plan. They would still get the first month for Rs 5. The second month onwards, users will have to pay the full price of the plan that they chose.

According to a report by Reuters, the company was already testing longer subscription plans and giving select users the option of choosing between 3, 6 or 12-month plans at discounts. These discounts went up to 50 percent. Netflix gave the first month of its service for free to Indian users. However, that has been discontinued for a while now.

The most affordable Netflix plan right now is the Rs 199 mobile-only plan. This plan supports just one device at 720p resolution. It was launched last year in a bid for Netflix to compete with other streaming players like Prime Video and Hotstar, these other platforms cost lesser than the US-based service, both on a yearly and monthly basis.