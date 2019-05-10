comscore
Netflix, OnePlus partner to release Sacred Games Season 2 posters shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

Netflix also gave fans a sneak peek into the Sacred Games Season 2 by releasing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, which has also been shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera.

sacred-games-season-2-poster-shot-on-oneplus-7-pro

Ahead of the OnePlus 7 series launch on May 14, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, Netflix, partnered with OnePlus to release two posters of the upcoming second season of Sacred Games original series. The Sacred Games Season 2 posters released by Netflix have been shot on OnePlus 7 Pro, and it demonstrates the camera capabilities of the upcoming device.

In a joint press statement by Netflix and OnePlus noted that the HDR 10+ supported display of OnePlus 7 Pro will set new standards in mobile viewing of content, giving Netflix fans an immersive viewing experience. Netflix also gave fans a sneak peek into the Sacred Games Season 2 by releasing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, which has also been shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera.

“Through incredible devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro, consumers increasingly are able to enjoy an amazing viewing experience on Netflix. We are thrilled to celebrate the epic fandom of Sacred Games with posters and a behind-the-scenes video shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro,” said Jerome Bigio, Director-Partner Marketing, APAC, Netflix.

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, next week. The company is mostly teasing and seems more focused on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera and an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge. It is rumored to come in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey and Almond color options.

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will be could be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor. It is said to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. It is tipped to boasts of a dual rear camera setup and the front camera will be housed inside the notch, similar to OnePlus 6T. It will pack a larger 4,150mAh battery and support 30W Warp charge. Both the devices are expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 7 series smartphones will make their debut next week on Tuesday, May 14 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in India at 8:15 PM IST. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe and New York at 11:00 AM EDT.

