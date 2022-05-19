comscore Netflix is giving select users early access to its original content: Report
Netflix is screening upcoming movies and series for select subscribers: Report

Netflix is gathering feedback regarding its upcoming series and movies so that it can edit the content accordingly before the official release.

There has been a lot of controversy around Netflix content lately. So much so that the streaming platform now wants its subscribers to share their opinion before the content actually arrives on the platform. As per a report by Variety, Netflix is now reaching out to select users to give their feedback on the content that is not yet released on the platform. Also Read - Disney Plus to steer clear of alcohol, politics, adult content for its ad-supported tier: Report

The company has reportedly confirmed that they are running the subscriber-feedback panels just in the US. Also Read - Netflix sacks 150 employees and cutting dozens from its Tudum fansite

Netflix wants user feedback before releasing the content officially

Netflix has been reaching out to a select group of subscribers, asking them if they want to be a part of this test. As per a Netflix email obtained by Variety, “We at Netflix are building a community of members to view and give feedback on upcoming movies and series, and we’d like to know if you’re interested in being a part of it. It’s simple, but an incredibly important part of creating best-in-class content for you and Netflix members all around the world.” Also Read - Netflix asks employees to quit if they do not like content on the platform

The subscribers who are a part of this test get to watch several upcoming movies and shows over the course of six months. According to Netflix, once they finish watching them, they will need to fill out a survey “to tell us what you liked, what you didn’t, how you’d make it even better, or how likely you’d be to recommend it to friends and family”. After the feedback, the streaming platform can make the necessary edits before releasing that content officially on its platform.

Notably, these users are also required to keep the upcoming movies and series confidential by signing a non-disclosure agreement.
For the unversed, Netflix recently updated its cultural guidelines where it specifically announces, “we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.” It also suggested that the employees who do not support the content on their platform are free to quit.

Netflix recently reported a massive drop in subscriber count and revenue for the first time in over a decade. Due to this reason, the company has even confirmed to have fired 150 employees and contractors.

  Published Date: May 19, 2022 1:14 PM IST

