Netflix's venture into the gaming arena seems real. The video streaming platform has now revealed some details on it, which are part of its letter to the investors.

It is revealed that Netflix is in the "early stages of further expanding into games" as this is seen as a new content category by Netflix, similar to how it treats original films, animation and unscripted TV.

Netflix is soon stepping into gaming

To make things convenient for people, this will primarily be for the people who use Netflix via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The best part about gaming on Netflix is that it will be a part of a user’s existing subscription, meaning no extra costs.

The letter reads, “We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

While we lack details on how Netflix plans to go about in the gaming segment, it is expected to be an extension of its interactive gaming that took shape in the form of Black Mirror Bandersnatch and Stranger Things games.

Previous reports also suggest that the gaming space will let users access games that can be downloaded. We can expect the games to be some Netflix originals along with third-party titles. With this, Netflix will compete with Apple Arcade, Google Stadia, Xbox Pass, and more.

The gaming section is expected to be a part of the main Netflix app. This could mean trouble between Apple and Netflix as this could violate Apple’s guidelines. Precisely the reason why Google Stadia, Facebook’s gaming service, and more couldn’t make it to the company’s app store. It remains to be seen how Netflix handles this.

There’s no word on when the gaming service will be launched. However, since Netflix has hired former EA and Oculus exec Mike Verdu for this, we can expect “Netflix gaming” to become a reality super soon.