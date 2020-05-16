comscore Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe | BGR India
Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe

After almost two months of having cut the bitrate of its streaming platform, Netflix is now ​​returning to the standard streaming quality in Europe.

  Published: May 16, 2020 1:03 PM IST
When the COVID-19 pandemic cases begin to rise in Europe. The confinement of the population forced Netflix to take measures to prevent an Internet crash. As the number of people confined at home grew exponentially, the consumption of streaming content increased. With this, there was a surge in online traffic that put the strain on the Internet. Also Read - Netflix says it won't run out of new content in 2020 but predicts slowdown in growth

The company took this step in response to a request from the European Union. The authority asked the platform to reduce its traffic to avoid the collapse of the Internet strain during the quarantine. The measure that Netflix launched was to apply a cut in the bitrate of its service to reduce traffic by 25 percent. Also Read - Netflix adds over 15 million new subscribers as streaming becomes new way of life

Now, after almost two months of having cut the bitrate of its streaming platform. The original streaming quality of Netflix is ​​returning to normal in Europe. The platform is still working on it, and at the moment, the usual bitrate is not available to everyone. Instead, it is gradually rolling out to some countries on the continent. Also Read - Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free

Bitrate is the amount of data (image and sound) received per second. Hence, the higher it is, the higher the image and sound quality the video will have, and vice versa. The maximum bit rate that Netflix offered for its 4K UHD content before taking this measure was 15.25 Mbps. After applying the cut, it was limited to a maximum of 7.62 Mbps.

Netflix promises to keep working and return to its original quality

The US company has not explained what criteria it is following to decide which countries are back to normal in terms of streaming quality. However, the company has confirmed that they are working to continue strengthening their infrastructure.

This means that it is only a matter of time until the situation returns to normal in India. However, we do not have any specific date, and Netflix has not given any word in this regard. Other platforms that took these similar steps, such as YouTube or Amazon Prime Video, have not said anything about a possible return to normality yet. Perhaps they prefer to wait until they are sure that there will not be a severe new rebound.

  Published Date: May 16, 2020 1:03 PM IST

