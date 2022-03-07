comscore Russia-Ukraine war: Netflix suspend all its services in Russia
News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Netflix pulls out of Russia

News

Netflix recently denied complying with a new Russian law. The law stated that major streamers in the country are bound to air 20 Russian propaganda channels including NTV, to which Netflix refused.

netflix

Image: Pixabay

After over a week-long war between Russia and Ukraine, Netflix, the US-based streaming platform has announced to suspend all its services in Russia. Notably, this is the largest company to pull out of Russia as of now. First reported by Variety, Netflix spokesperson Emily Feingold has even given a statement to confirm the news. As per the official statement, “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia.” Also Read - Series/movies to watch this weekend: Rudra, The Fame Game, No Time to Die and more

For the unversed, Netflix has recently refused to comply with a new Russian law. The law stated that major streamers in the country are bound to air 20 Russian propaganda channels including NTV, to which Netflix refused. Later, Netflix even announced to stop all Russian acquisitions and productions, including the Russian Netflix originals that were already in the works. Also Read - Netflix announces to release its first daily quiz ‘Trivia Quest’ interactive show on April 1

Netflix was reportedly on four Russian originals. It has around 1 million subscribers in Russia, reported Bloomberg. Additionally, Sony, Warner Bros and Disney had announced to stop their future film releases in Russia. These films included The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

Additionally, TikTok has also stopped any new video uploads and live streams in Russia, after the country introduced a new “fake news” law. This law threatens to prison anyone who publishes “false information about the country’s invasion of Ukraine”. If found guilty, they can face up to 15 years of prison time or fine of 1.5 million rubles (approx Rs 10, 74,000).

Tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung have also announced to stop their sales in Russia due to the current situation. Twitter, Meta and YouTube have also made a few announcements regarding the same. EA in a show of support for Ukraine has removed the Russian national team and all Russian football clubs from its popular FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online game titles. With this, the company has effectively removed most of the Russian players from the game. Activision Blizzard has joined the other companies that have stopped doing business in Russia.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2022 9:12 AM IST

