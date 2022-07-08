Just like Apple TV+, Netflix has announced spatial audio in partnership with Sennheiser for some shows, movies on the platform. For the unversed, spatial audio translates regular audio to three-dimensional sound that makes it feel like you are watching the content in cinema. Also Read - Stranger Things 4 is now the second Netflix show to hit 1 billion hours viewed

Netflix releases spatial audio feature for Stranger Things, Red Notice and more

Netflix assures that you don’t need any special equipment like a home theatre or surround sound speaker or any special streaming plan to get access to this feature. This feature was earlier available for the Apple TV+ streaming service. Also Read - Finished Stranger Things? Netflix shows to watch next: Locke and Key, Sabrina and more

Movies and series getting this functionality are Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project, The Stranger Things season 4, The Witcher, Interceptor, Locke & Key and more. Users can try out the spatial audio feature by simply typing “spatial audio” in the search bar on the homepage. Now select the preferred movie or series you want to watch and voila! Also Read - Airtel Plans: Top postpaid plans with Disney +Hotstar subscription

Netflix already comes with support for 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode. As mentioned earlier, it is compatible with all devices, all streaming plans, and does not require surround sound speakers or home theater equipment.

As per a statement by Netflix, “Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix. Spatial audio will roll out across our catalog beginning today.”

Notably, if you do not have surround sound speaker, the spatial audio feature will be enabled automatically while streaming the compatible show or a series. On the other hand, if you have surround sound speakers, watching TV shows and movies in 5.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos is recommended by Netflix.

Spatial Audio compatible devices

Below listed are the Apple devices that support spatial audio

A compatible Apple device

iPhone 7 and later using iOS 15.1 or above

iPad Air 3rd generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

iPad mini 5th generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

iPad Pro 3rd generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

Apple TV 4K and later using tvOS 15 or above

Compatible Apple headphones

Airpods 3rd generation

Airpods Pro

Airpods Max

Beats Fit Pro