Microsoft in a blog post announced that the company will help Netflix power its first ad-supported offering globally.

Untitled design (58)

Image: Netflix

Netflix has announced its partnership with Microsoft to launch ad-supported subscription plans globally. Microsoft has officially become the global advertising technology and sales partner. According to Netflix, the company has “offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members”. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS mobile games that are based on popular Netflix series

Netflix teams up with Microsoft for ad-supported plans

Microsoft in a blog post announced that the company will help Netflix power its first ad-supported offering globally. At the launch of this plan, users will get award-winning content on the platform. As per the official statement by Microsoft, “All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform. Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers’ information.” Also Read - How to scan documents on Android: A step-by-step guide

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tweeted announcing the partnership. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets multi-language support, chat bubbles and more: Check details here

For the unversed, this year, Netflix witnessed a massive dip in the subscriber count and in revenue. So much so that the company had to layoff 300 employees. To rectify the situation, Netflix had hinted back in May that it will roll out a cheaper ad-based subscription plan for users. This tier is expected to roll out by the end of this year.

Netflix has remained tight-lipped about the details of this subscription plan. Additionally, the company has also confirmed that it will soon roll out a feature where users will be charged for sharing their Netflix account password other than the members of their household. This feature is already being tested in some parts of the world and is yet to arrive in India.

The price model of this feature is not yet revealed.

  Published Date: July 14, 2022 9:01 AM IST

