Netflix testing even more affordable long-terms plans in India

As per reports, Netflix's upcoming long-term plans will be up to 50 percent cheaper than the regular monthly plans.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 5:04 PM IST
Netflix has been one of the most popular and preferred video streaming services since its inception. All because of its wide range of content from numerous studios and originals of its own. But since every studio and entertainment company wants their piece of the pie in video streaming, the so-called ‘Streaming Wars’ have begun. To beat the competition, Netflix started offering a mobile-only plan for Rs 199 in India from earlier this year. Now, according to some reports, the streaming giant is testing long-term plans at up to 50 percent less price than the regular monthly plans.

India is one of the newest markets for Netflix as the firm only entered the country in 2016. Even though, it has enjoyed tremendous success due to cheaper mobile data plans offered by carriers. And that is why the company opted to introduce mobile-only plans at a cheaper price to garner more subscribers. In contrast, Netflix still falls behind Amazon’s Prime subscription which includes a number of other services bundled together for only ₹999 per year.

Additionally, Netflix has been losing subscribers at the global level due to intense competition and hike in subscription fees. All these factors could be the reason for the streaming giant to test more affordable long-term plans in an emerging market like India. As of now, these plans are only available for a handful of new and returning subscribers since it is the testing phase.

The long-term plans offered by Netflix India are as listed below:

1. 3 Months – Rs 1,919
2. 6 Months – Rs 3,359
3. 12 Months – Rs 4,799

Netflix has also confirmed to Gadgets360 that it will be rolling out these plans to everyone only if the users find it useful.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 5:04 PM IST

