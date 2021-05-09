Netflix looking to launch a new N-Plus subscription for exclusive content

Netflix is soon expected to provide people with more content to binge-watch with the launch of a new extended service called N-Plus. The service will allow people to watch “insider” content related to various movies and shows. Also Read - Confused what to watch on Netflix? New ‘Play Something’ feature is here to help

For this, the popular OTT platform is reportedly conducting a survey to see if users are up for the additional service. Here's what could be up to Netflix's sleeve.

Netflix’s N-Plus service to launch soon

A report by The Next Web hints at a survey that is making the rounds for Netflix users. TWB's Abhimanyu Ghoshal is one of those customers who are receiving the survey mails, which decide the existence of N-Plus.

The survey reveals that the added service will be an opportunity for people to know more about the Netflix shows. There are chances this might even include movies, both Netflix Originals and others.

The content is expected to include text, image, and video feeds you can sign up for news, interviews, analysis, deep dives, games, how-tos, audience conversations, music, podcasts, and more.

While you might think of it as another way to pay Netflix, that won’t be the case. It is expected to be free of cost and will be a part of whatever Netflix plan you have and even for people who aren’t subscribed.

The survey also suggests that N-Plus can be found via a simple Google Search about any show or its cast, via messages/emails via Netflix, or even via app notifications.

This will be in addition to the presence of additional information about a Netflix movie or show that is available on the platform. But, it’s mostly limited or non-existent for many shows/movies.

Amazon Prime Video has something similar!

If you feel that you have heard of this previously, you aren’t alone. Netflix’s rival platform, Amazon Prime Video comes with a similar feature called X-Ray that allows people to access information on the actors in a show or movie and some more details.

Netflix’s N-Plus could differentiate itself by providing more exclusive content for people to know more in case they can’t get over the show or movie they just watched.

However, we don’t know whether or not this will go live. If it does, we will let you know. Hence, stay tuned to this space.