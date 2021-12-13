comscore Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Netflix launches 'Tudum', a website for trailers, exclusive interviews, top trending shows and more
News

Netflix launches 'Tudum', a website for trailers, exclusive interviews, top trending shows and more

News

Netflix's Tudum website includes categories like Spotlight, News, Coming Soon, Trending, Popular Now, Trailers, News and so on.

Tudum_netflix

Popular content streaming service Netflix has announced a website called ‘Tudum’. This is a dedicated website that brings news about renewals, release dates and extra content featuring its TV shows and movies. The website includes categories like Spotlight, News, Coming Soon, Trending, Popular Now, Trailers, News and so on. Also Read - Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

According to Netflix, users can see a more curated experience by logging into the website via their Netflix account. Since the website is still in its early days, the streaming platform will soon introduce new features in the near future. Also Read - Top movies of 2021 on OTT platforms to watch now: Red Notice, Tik Tik Boom, Haseen Dillruba and more

Tudum will include extra content and information about your favourite Netflix shows and movies. According to Netflix’s blogpost:

Get the inside scoop: Has You been renewed? When does Season 4 of Cobra Kai come out? Follow along for the latest news.

Dig deeper: Is Maid based on a true story? What is a ‘kefta’ in Shadow and Bone? Where else have I seen the cast of The Witcher? Stories don’t have to end when the credits roll.

Extend the story: Where can I find the Squid Game tracksuit? What’s on The Harder They Fall soundtrack? How do I make the necklace from Outer Banks? Bring your favorite stories to life with helpful tips, tricks and lists.

As per a statement by Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer, Netflix, “excited to introduce Tudum for fans to dive deeper into the stories they love, fuel their obsessions and start new conversations. It’s still early days, and our launch today is just the beginning.”

The Tudum website is now live all around the world, however, it is just available in the English language. The company has not announced any plans to expand it in other languages anytime soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 8:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
News
Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free

Entertainment

Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free

After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans to follow: Report

Telecom

After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans to follow: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more

News

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

Gaming

Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more
Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Entertainment

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
List of top movies/shows coming to Netflix in December 2021

Entertainment

List of top movies/shows coming to Netflix in December 2021
Spotify introduces Netflix Hub with soundtracks, podcasts of hit shows, movies

Entertainment

Spotify introduces Netflix Hub with soundtracks, podcasts of hit shows, movies

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 13: आज रिडीम कोड दिलाएगा फ्री पनिशर वेपन लूट क्रेट

Lava Probuds N2 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, 1199 रुपये में मिलेंगे 10mm ड्राईवर्स और 20 घंटे बैटरी बैकअप जैसे फीचर्स

कंपनियों के फोन कॉल से चाहिए छुटकारा? Airtel, Jio और Vi नंबर के लिए ऐसे एक्टिवेट करें DND सर्विस

Asus Chromebook CX1101 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च: कीमत 19,999 रुपये

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह मिल रहा फ्री में Room Card पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
News
Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India
PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get
Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

News

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like
Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers