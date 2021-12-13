Popular content streaming service Netflix has announced a website called ‘Tudum’. This is a dedicated website that brings news about renewals, release dates and extra content featuring its TV shows and movies. The website includes categories like Spotlight, News, Coming Soon, Trending, Popular Now, Trailers, News and so on. Also Read - Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

According to Netflix, users can see a more curated experience by logging into the website via their Netflix account. Since the website is still in its early days, the streaming platform will soon introduce new features in the near future.

Tudum will include extra content and information about your favourite Netflix shows and movies. According to Netflix’s blogpost:

Get the inside scoop: Has You been renewed? When does Season 4 of Cobra Kai come out? Follow along for the latest news.

Dig deeper: Is Maid based on a true story? What is a ‘kefta’ in Shadow and Bone? Where else have I seen the cast of The Witcher? Stories don’t have to end when the credits roll.

Extend the story: Where can I find the Squid Game tracksuit? What’s on The Harder They Fall soundtrack? How do I make the necklace from Outer Banks? Bring your favorite stories to life with helpful tips, tricks and lists.

As per a statement by Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer, Netflix, “excited to introduce Tudum for fans to dive deeper into the stories they love, fuel their obsessions and start new conversations. It’s still early days, and our launch today is just the beginning.”

The Tudum website is now live all around the world, however, it is just available in the English language. The company has not announced any plans to expand it in other languages anytime soon.