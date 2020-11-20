Netflix to be free for everyone in India for two days, get details

Netflix announces to offer free two days access to everyone in India. The streaming platform said it will host ‘StreamFest: an entire weekend’ starting December 5 12:01am and December 6 11:59 pm. Under the StreamFest, everyone in India will get free access to all Netflix originals, films, popular series, award-winning documentaries, and everything else that is originally offered under the paid service. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa

To get free access to all shows and movies available on Netflix all you will need to do is visit Netflix.com/StreamFest or download the Netflix Android app from the Google Play Store on your mobile phone first. Then sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password. You will finally be able to start streaming.

Netflix also reveals that starting today, you can also visit Netflix.com/StreamFest and set a reminder with your email or phone number. The company will inform you when StreamFest goes live. Netflix also confirms that with StreamFest it wants "fans keen to try Netflix to experience it exactly the way as the members do."

Anyone who signs in during StreamFest will be able to get one stream in standard definition (SD), which means no one else can use the same login information to stream.

Once you sign up via the Android app or a browser, you can use that login to watch Netflix on any device including smart TV, gaming console, and iOS device.

You will also be able to access every feature that the present paid users get including Profiles, Parental Controls, Netflix in Hindi, My List, subtitles or dubs, Smart Downloads on mobile, and many more.

The free access to Netflix will be available just for two days as mentioned above. “To make sure everyone who comes in gets the best experience, we will have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers. So during StreamFest, if you see a message saying “StreamFest is at capacity”, don’t worry. We’ll let you know when you can start streaming,” Netflix noted in an official blog post.