Netflix is expected to introduce its ad-supported tier in the next six months
News

Netflix will launch its ad-supported tier by the end of 2022: Report

News

Netflix is expected to introduce the ad-supported tier in the last three months of 2022.

Untitled design - 2022-05-11T102814.379

Image: Pexels

After witnessing a huge drop in the revenue as well as subscriber count in the last quarter, Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings hinted that they might look into low-priced ad-supported plans to get back on track. Looks like the streaming platform is planning to roll out these subscription plans sooner than expected. As per a report by The New York Times, Netflix might introduce a lower-priced ad-supported tier in the next six months. Also Read - New on Netflix this month: Stranger Things, Cyber Hell, Senior Year and more

Netflix to introduce an ad-supported tier

Earlier this year, Hastings mentioned in a statement that “One way to increase the price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising. And those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice.” However, he suggested that they would think about ad-supported streaming over the “next year or two”. Also Read - Netflix films to release this summer: The Gray Man, Thar, Spiderhead and more

The report reveals that Netflix has told its employees that it will introduce the ad tier in the last three months of 2022. This major change will take place along with a crackdown on password sharing, as it was also one of the reasons that Netflix mentioned for its revenue fall. Also Read - Netflix to have over 50 gaming titles by the end of this year: Report

Netflix is not the only streaming platform inclining towards an ad-supported tier, Disney Plus has also confirmed to do the same. As per the official statement, “In a first for Disney’s premier direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+ will expand its offerings for consumers by introducing an ad-supported subscription in addition to its option without ads, beginning in the US in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.”

For the unversed, Netflix estimates that its passwords were being shared with over 100 million users in households. The streaming service has started testing paid password sharing for accounts in a household.

  Published Date: May 11, 2022 11:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 11:02 AM IST

