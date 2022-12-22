Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free: All you need to know

Netflix has been trying to crack down on password sharing and now a new report has claimed that Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing starting in 2023. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on password sharing. Netflix is planning to ask people who share accounts with others outside of their household to pay to do so from next year. In addition, Netflix has been testing add-on payments for password sharing in some Latin American countries, charging around $3 extra. Also Read - Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

Netflix will enforce password sharing rules through IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity. Netflix may slowly phase out password sharing. The OTT giant recently added a feature that allows subscribers to remove log-ins from their account. Also Read - Netflix: How to watch Christmas movies

Meanwhile, the act of sharing passwords for Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video might soon be considered illegal in the UK. As first reported by TorrentFreak, the updated piracy guidelines by the British Intellectual Property Officesaid that the “password sharing on streaming services,” which includes a number of the popular platforms like Disney+, can legally be considered as an act that breaks the copyright law. Also Read - Netflix launches Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes mobile games

TorrentFreak reached out to the IPO for clarification on the legalities of password sharing, and the agency replied as follows: “There are a range of provisions in criminal and civil law which may be applicable in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyright protected works without payment.”

“These provisions may include breach of contractual terms, fraud or secondary copyright infringement depending on the circumstances,” the IPO added. As per new norms, those sharing streaming service passwords in the UK could legally be prosecuted for fraud and/or breaches of copyright law.

Netflix earlier announced that it will monetise accounts sharing passwords starting next year. Netflix hasn’t made a public announcement yet. However, the company while announcing its quarterly revenue results said that it will start charging accounts that share their passwords for the ‘extra member’ starting next year.