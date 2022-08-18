comscore Netflix's ad supported plan will block users from downloading movies, series: Report
Netflix’s ad-supported plan will restrict users from downloading series, films

Netflix users who want to watch their favourite shows or movies during their flights or in the no-network zone will have to go for a higher subscription plan.

Netflix

Image: Pixabay

Netflix‘s ad-supported plan has been in rumours for quite some time now. The latest rumour hints that the users opting for the ad-supported plan will not be able to download content for offline watching, reported Bloomberg. After partnering with Microsoft, Netflix plans to roll out this cheaper ad-supported tier by early next year. Also Read - How to cancel your Netflix subscription on Android, iOS and web

Netflix’s ad-supported tier to block downloading

As per the report, a code has been spotted in Netflix’s iPhone app that suggests that the downloads option will not be available for the upcoming ad-supported tier. Also Read - Series to binge-watch on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video now

As spotted by developer Steve Moser, the “Downloads” option will be available for all users except for the ad-supported tier. He further added that just like other streaming platforms, users will not be able to skip through these ads and the playback controls will also be inaccessible during the ad breaks. Notably, Netflix has not confirmed these features. Also Read - Movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video during long weekend

Hence, users who want to watch their favourite shows or movies during their flights or in the no-network zone will have to go for a higher subscription plan. This will be a major differentiating factor between the ad-supported and other plans.

This upcoming tier is expected to be cheaper in price as that strategy is expected to bring more traffic to the platform. For the unversed, Netflix offers four subscription plans in India: Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium that are priced at Rs 149, Rs 199, Rs 499 and Rs 649 respectively.

Earlier reports have also hinted that all the content on the platform will not be available for users opting for this affordable plan.

Netflix witnessed a major dip in subscriber growth and revenue earlier this year. It is also facing stiff competition from other major players including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Hence, the streaming platform decided to introduce a low-cost ad-supported tier that might bring traffic to the platform again.

  Published Date: August 18, 2022 8:40 AM IST

