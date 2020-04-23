Netgear recently launched a new series of WiFi routers called Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi routers. The router system consists of a base router and one or two satellite routers that act as repeaters and amplify your signal more evenly across the house. The new router systems aim to eliminate dead spots or areas with weaker signals in your home, thanks to its multi-part architecture. Also Read - Netgear launches Nighthawk X4S AC2600 Wi-Fi router for gamers

The new Netgear Orbi Mesh routers come with a new design that features a diminutive cube-like base router. Then depending on which module you buy, you have either one or two satellites with a diamond-like pattern on top. The Mesh system also comes in two modules; RBK12 which provides reliable coverage of up to 120 square meters and RBK13 which provides coverage of up to 200 square meters. Also Read - Netgear introduces new high-speed Wi-Fi range extender

These new models are much more discreet and can be left easily on the corner of a shelf or desk. The main router and the satellites form a square about 5 cm square and weigh around 250g. Also Read - Netgear introduces first-ever cost-effective 10-Gigabits Smart Switch

“Currently we are facing a pandemic scenario throughout the world where we are bound to be dependent on our home networks where we don’t have an effective option for high-speed Internet. Our home networks are either too slow or too expensive or non-existent. Through our latest Mesh Wi-Fi offering, we aim to provide our customers with a Wi-Fi system that is exceedingly fast and reliable as well as secured by Netgear Armor Cybersecurity and Circle Parental Controls,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, Netgear.

Also present in the new Netgear Orbi Mesh routers is a parental control cycle and the Netgear Armor by Bitdefender. This is a security system that guarantees protection from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, and more. This also works on all devices connected to the Internet from your home network.

Both of these security systems can be activated directly from the Orbi App on a Smartphone or Desktop. Once you have set your preferences, the user will be able to receive notifications on his Smartphone of suspicious activities. Other features include top speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and support for voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The RBK12 is available at a price of Rs 11,000 and the RBK13 is priced at Rs 16,000.