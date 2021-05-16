Google is prepping up to host its I/O 2021 event, which will commence virtually from May 18. The annual Google event is expected to witness the arrival of Android 12, which will be the company’s next-gen OS. Ahead of the event, a new leak hints at the possibility of a major redesign. Also Read - Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India

The design change is expected to make its entry along with several new features, including the ones focused on users' privacy. Here's a look at the details.

Android 12 new details leaked

Popular tipster Jon Prosser has leaked the possible presentation that will be shown during the Google I/O 2021 event. The primary points to ponder are a new design, a better focus on privacy, and the enablement of cross-device functionality.

Android 12 is expected to include a ’rounded’ design, which will be applicable for the notification window, the audio controls, and more elements. The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi options are also expected to see a design change and will appear much how MIUI 12’s control centre looks like.

There will be also room for a differently-designed clock, alarm, and weather widgets. This calls for a rather refreshing look and might enable much easier usage.

Additionally, Prosser gives us a glimpse of the leaked Android 12 video, which hints at a revamped Calculator app and the different appearance of notifications applicable on message and call notifications. Time is also expected to appear differently on the Android 12, which looks quite neat.

Previous Android 12 leaks also hint at a better way of multitasking with an improved split-screen feature, better gesture controls, the introduction of haptic feedback based on audio effect, a Silky Home design, and more.

These details come after Prosser recently leaked the design of the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, which boast a new and intriguing design.

Google has released Android 12’s second developer preview and is expected to announce more details on the same in a couple of days.

We will keep you informed on the to-be-announced Android 12. Hence, stay tuned to this space.