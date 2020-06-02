comscore New Android vulnerability warning issued by CERT-In | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • New Android vulnerability warning issued by CERT-In
News

New Android vulnerability warning issued by CERT-In

News

The reported security vulnerability allows attackers to infect device with malware which lets them gain control of the data.

  • Published: June 2, 2020 2:55 PM IST
realme x2 pro review android pie

Android mobile users in India, you have a new security warning. This has been issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) few days back. The agency warns about security issues with phones running Android version below 10. Also Read - Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

“An Elevation of Privilege vulnerability named “StrandHogg 2.0” had been reported in the Google’s Android. Due to confused deputy flaw in the “start activities()” in the “ActivityStartController.java” which allow the attacker to hijack any app on an infected device,” CERT-In highlighted in its statement. Also Read - Coronavirus: Fake malware-laced apps and why they are so dangerous?

The biggest problem with the vulnerability is apps can be infected with malware and installed on your device. The apps will ring no alarm bells because users won’t be able to detect any issues. And if you start using the app, attackers can gain access to data on your phone. Which allows them to read messages, access photos, and all the apps on the phone. Also Read - This malware affects 4,700 Windows-based computers every day

“Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to gain access to a victim’s login credentials, SMS messages, photos, phone conversations, spy on the user through the phone’s microphone and camera and also track GPS location details on an affected device,” the advisory read.

Android issue affecting millions

The StrandHogg 2.0 affects phones that are running on versions between Android 3 and 9. This means, it’s paramount that device manufacturers upgrade phones with these versions to Android 10 right away. With more than 95 percent users in India on Android phones, attackers or more less going to find them easy targets.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Android has been repeatedly scrutinised for lack of security measures, which was improved with version 10. But what about those with phones running older versions, how do they protect themselves? CERT-IN says users should avoid downloading apps from third-party app store. They should also avoid downloading from unknown websites or any link that it shared with them. We’re hoping that mobile manufacturers offer security fix for this vulnerability to Android users in the country.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds
News
Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds
Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

Gaming

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020

News

Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020

Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

News

Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time

News

Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

New Android security warning for Indian users: Check details

Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds

Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020

Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Android security warning for Indian users: Check details

News

New Android security warning for Indian users: Check details
Samsung pushes June security update for Galaxy S20, S10 and Note 10

News

Samsung pushes June security update for Galaxy S20, S10 and Note 10
Realme 5, 5S and 5i get Android 10 update in India

News

Realme 5, 5S and 5i get Android 10 update in India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Google Pixel phones get third feature drop update

News

Google Pixel phones get third feature drop update

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A21s जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

BSNL ने अनलिमिटिड वॉयस कॉलिंग और डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ पेश किया 365 रुपये का प्लान

भारत में लॉन्च होंगे वीवो के ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, Flipkart से इस कीमत में खरीदें

48MP कैमरा, 5,020mAh बैटरी के साथ Redmi Note 9 Pro दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

New Android security warning for Indian users: Check details
News
New Android security warning for Indian users: Check details
Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds

News

Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds
Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020

News

Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020
Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

News

Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, specs
Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time

News

Vivo TWS Neo launched with up to 27 hours of playback time