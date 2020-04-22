Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design

Tech giant Apple reportedly will launch the next Apple AirPods variant with the same design as the current AirPods Pro. Further, it will reportedly be stripped of its noise-canceling abilities to make the truly wireless earphones more affordable. Moreover, the report by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that the AirPods were set to launch in May 2020. However, with disruptions across the industry due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, that timeline might be pushed back. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back to 2021 due to supply constraints

Supply chain sources have reported that we could see the buds launch as late as the second half of the 2020 or even 2021. That being said, there has been no official announcement from Apple on the product launch date so far. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 could feature smaller notch, reveals new leaked design schematic

Also while the report refers to the new Apple earbuds like the AirPods Pro, the lack of an important feature like noise cancellation questions the ‘Pro’ moniker. We might as well see the earbuds actually launch as the next regular AirPods successor. Meanwhile, another tip by tipster Jon Prosser suggested that the new Apple AirPods are “ready to go” and could “probably” launch next month. Also Read - Google Card under development, could go up against Apple Card, Huawei Card

Current Apple AirPods lineup

As of now, the Apple AirPods are available with a wired charging case for $159 (about Rs 12,224). Meanwhile, with a wireless charging case, they are available at $199 (about Rs 15,300). The Apple AirPods Pro is available with a wireless charging case for $249 (about Rs 19,144).

In other news, a new leak showed off an Apple iPhone with a smaller notch, expected to be the iPhone 12. The leaked design schematics also come from Jon Prosser and feature a small notch with thinner bezels. The small notch will likely move the earpiece of the phone above it to make changes. The new notch is also expected to retain all key sensors for implementing Apple’s signature FaceID recognition technology.