New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why

Apple just recently took the wraps off its new iPhone 11 series. The standard version of the iPhone 11 offers two cameras at the back. The most touted and new feature in this year’s iPhone is the new triple camera setup that you will find on 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Both the phones are being touted as “the most advanced and detailed iPhone yet” for high-end photography. While some applauded the design of the new phone, a lot of social media users complained that the rear camera design is triggering their trypophobia.

In case you are not aware, trypophobia is an intense, irrational fear of small holes and clusters of circles and bumps like honeycomb. In simpler terms, it is the fear of small, closely-packed holes, which can even lead to anxiety attacks, as per a report. A lot of users took to Twitter to express how uncomfortable they feel after seeing the iPhone 11 Pro’s back camera design.

iPhone 11 camera’s looks beginning of trypophobia nightmare #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/rXSlmb7EmP — Cilver (@98Cilver) September 10, 2019

Those new camera’s trigger my trypophobia and it’s no joke 🤢 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qaaGfHR03j — 김남준 🎉 (@HappyBday_RM) September 10, 2019

New iPhone 11 giving me trypophobia feeling. Don’t be flexing that ugly ass phone around me if you buy it. 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/UGY3GZreiL — itsjudythenerddd (@itsjudythenerd) September 11, 2019

Besides, the new iPhone 11 price in India starts from Rs 64,900. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 99,900 in India. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at Rs 109,900. Both will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. Pre-orders begin on September 13 and the sale will start on September 27.

Features Apple iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price 64900 109900 99900 Chipset A13 Bionic SoC Apple A13 A13 SoC OS iOS 13 13 iOS 13 OS Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina 6.5-inch OLED display 5.8-inch Internal Memory 64GB storage 128GB storage 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12-megapixel Triple – 12MP Front Camera 12MP 12MP 12-megapixel Battery – – –