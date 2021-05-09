New Apple MacBook to be hued in pastel shades like 2021 iMacs

Apple has started making news for its upcoming MacBooks, which are expected to come in pastel shades for the pop of colour users would need. This will be like the recently launched iMac 2021, which takes inspiration from the iMac launched in 1998. Also Read - Only 12% of iOS users globally allow for app tracking post iOS 14.5 update

This information comes from popular leakster Jon Prosser who was the one that hinted at colourful, redesigned iMac 2021.

New MacBook to get pastel colour options

It is suggested that the future MacBook Air is likely to come in pastel colours, which could include a blue hue. This takes forward Apple's vision of painting its recent devices in bright colours. This is reflected in the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12, the latest iPad Air, and the most recent iMac 2021.

This new choice of colours will prove attractive for many who like their devices colourful instead of the classic blacks and greys.

While the information on the upcoming MacBook Air is scarce, there are chances that it will boast a complete redesign. However, there’s no word on whether or not this colour palette will be limited to the future Air laptops or will reach the MacBook Pro models too.

Future MacBook Air expectations

The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to make its entry later this year or at the beginning of 2022. It is most likely to be powered by Apple‘s second chip, the M2, which is expected to get introduced in July this year. The chip is also to power the upcoming MacBook Pro.

The future MacBook Air is also expected to come with a mini-LED display, much like the 2021 iPad Pro that also features the same.

There are chances the new MacBook Air will come with 14-inch and 16-inch display size options with lesser bezels. It could also come with support for MagSafe, thus, bringing back nostalgia, an SD reader, removal of the touch bar, and more.

As a reminder, we don’t have concrete details at the time of writing and need to wait for some official details to surface. Hence, stay tuned.