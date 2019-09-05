comscore New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10
New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

Apple will launch the 2019 iPhone family on September 10. The company is also said to launch a new Apple TV at the event. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: September 5, 2019 6:16 PM IST
previous-gen-apple-tv

Apple is all set to launch its new set of iPhones on September 10. The company is also said to unveil a new Apple Watch and iPad at the event. Now, a fresh report suggests that a new Apple TV will also be launched. A tweet from @never_released, who has shared codenames of Apple hardware in the past too, said the new Apple TV will arrive with an A12 chip, MacRumors reports.

The tweet said the new model has an Apple TV11, one identifier and a codename of J305. The current Apple TV 4K ships with an A10X Fusion system on a chip. This processor was originally designed for the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was released in the year 2017.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be names of 2019 iPhone, reveals leaked Apple document

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be names of 2019 iPhone, reveals leaked Apple document

As per the cited source, customers are expecting a new Apple TV next week as the device has been updated once every two years for the past three generations – a revised third-generation Apple TV in March 2013, the fourth-generation Apple TV in September 2015 and the Apple TV 4K in September 2017. Besides, the three new iPhone 11 models that Apple will launch at the event will be successors to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

We are expecting to see iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max this year. The big focus this year is on the camera experience. Two of the upcoming flagship iPhones are expected to offer triple rear camera system. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming 2019 iPhone offerings. The new models will also face competition from Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. With Google having teased its next-generation Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the competition is tougher than ever before.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: September 5, 2019 6:16 PM IST

