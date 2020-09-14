New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

Asus has rolled out a new software update for its Asus 6Z smartphone. The device has started receiving the security patch for the month of April. This could be disappointing for Asus 6Z users as several devices are now getting the September security patch. To recall, the Asus 6Z was launched back in June 2019. Also Read - Top Intel Core 11th Gen Tiger Lake laptops announced for 2020

The newly released update comes with WW_17.1810.2009.176 software version. It weighs around 1.5GB in size, but it is only compatible with ZS630KL. The software update is based on Android 10 and is reportedly the second last major update for the Asus Zenfone 6 smartphone. The details regarding what the latest software update brings with it are currently unknown. It is rolling out over the air and should hit all the Asus 6Z phones in the coming days. Also Read - Asus ROG Cetra in-ear gaming headphones Review: One of the best, conditions applied

Watch: Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

If you haven’t yet received the notification for the update, then you can check for it in the settings section. You just need to visit your phone’s settings section and then hop to the System to check if there is new firmware available. The update likely optimizes the experience and fixes bugs. To recall, the Asus 6Z packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6. Also Read - Asus is working on four new smartphones; likely the ZenFone Max M2 lineup

The Asus 6Z sports a rear dual-camera setup. We get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. Asus has also added a laser-assisted autofocus mechanism along with the Dual LED flash unit to improve the camera package. The smartphone also comes with dual 5-magnet stereo speakers along with a Dual NxP smart amps, dual mics, and a 3.5mm audio socket. The handset also comes with a dedicated customizable-smart key on the right side of the device.