Asus has added new gaming laptops to its ROG series in the Indian market. The company had launched the ROG Strix G15 and G17, the Strix Scar G15 and Scar G17, the TUF A15, and even the Strix GA35 desktop for the global market in January. However, the company has now launched these laptops in India. Also Read - ROG Phone 3 price drops by up to Rs 6,000 during Flipkart Electronics sale: Check the new prices

These new laptops come loaded with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor instead of intel. In terms of graphics processing, these machines will get the latest GPU from NVIDIA under its new GeForce RTX 30-series. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 vs ROG Phone 3: Which gaming phone should you buy?

New ROG gaming laptops pricing and availability

Pricing for the Asus ROG Strix G15 starts at Rs 1,57,990 while the Strix G17 costs Rs 1,50,990. The Scar editions of the same, the Scar 15 and the Scar 17 have been priced at Rs 1,54,990 and Rs 2,34,990 respectively. The Asus A15 has been launched at an updated price of Rs 1,03,990. Most of the devices will be available in the first week of April while you’ll have to wait till 22 March for the ROG Strix Scar 15 and the ROG Strix G17. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications leak: No flip camera anymore but Snapdragon 888 hinted

ROG Strix Scar G15 and Scar G17 specifications

Let’s first take a look at the flagships, the Strix Scar G15 and the Scar G17 come with a super-fast 300Hz refresh rate display bundled with 3ms response time. You also have the option of going for a 1440p display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Both laptops run on the AMD Ryzen 7 5,800H or the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. Graphics processing will be taken care of by the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or the top of the line RTX 3080. You also get to choose between an 8GB GDDR6 VRAM or an RTX 3080 with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. You also get dual 1TB solid-state drives as well.

Asus has also added a new optical-mechanical keyboard. The is a world-first feature that been added to the laptop which offers faster response and high durability.

You now get a higher screen-to-body ratio, a bigger battery and a USB Type-C port with the new Strix Scar series. The laptop series has also added a new quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and an AI-based noise-cancelling system which maker interacting with fellow gamers easier.

ROG Strix 15 and Strix 17 specifications

The non-Scar variants of the laptops offer minor design changes and similar hardware as the previous iteration and are targeted toward casual gamers.

The top variant in the Strix series comes with Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It also packs 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of solid-state storage.

More gaming hardware

Asus has also launched the new Strix GA35 gaming desktop which is an update to last year’s hardware. Most of the elements remain the same including the RGB lighting on the chassis that can be controlled using the Aura Sync software. For CPU options, you get an AMD Ryzen R9 5900X or the Ryzen R7 5800X and new GPUs, the GeForce RTX 3070 or the RTX 3080, depending on the configuration you choose.

The company has also launched a new TUF series laptop, the A15. It also receives minor hardware changes like the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, the new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU by Nvidia and a 90Whr battery.