Asus Zenfone 5 update brings February 2020 security patch
News

New Asus Zenfone 5 update brings February 2020 security patch

News

The Asus Zenfone 5 is the first smartphone from the company's lineup to receive the latest February 2020 security patch update.

  Updated: February 19, 2020 5:39 PM IST
asus zenfone 5 main

Asus has started pushing out a new software update to its Zenfone 5 device with the latest February 2020 security patch. The update is reportedly rolling out to every Zenfone 5 device globally. However, it still doesn’t bring the Android 10 OS update to the smartphone.

According to ZenTalk forums, the latest Zenfone 5 latest update bumps up the software version to V16.0615.2002.120 and is about 1.98 GB in firmware size. It also brings along some major bug fixes and security enhancements to the device.

As per the changelog, the update brings some improvements for the smartphone system-stability. It also fixes a significant bug within the camera scanning app, in which the enrollment of the QR code URL made an error. Additionally, it resolves the Brazil time zone adjusting issue.

The latest February 2020 Android security patch, further, fixes several high and moderate critical security vulnerabilities. This flaw could have let a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission to execute arbitrary code.

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download in their region, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by heading to Settings > About Phone > Advanced > System update.

Asus Zenfone 5 Specifications, Features

The Zenfone 5 smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen. The panel operates at Full HD+ (1080×2246 pixels) resolution and has an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Asus Zenfone 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with an Adreno 509 GPU. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: February 19, 2020 5:33 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 19, 2020 5:39 PM IST

