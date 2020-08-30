comscore New bug in Windows 10 can harm SSDs; Here's how to fix it | BGR India
New bug in Windows 10 can harm SSDs; Here's how to fix it

Microsoft is already working on this bug issue, but the problem can be fixed manually in Windows. Here's how.

  Published: August 30, 2020 7:58 PM IST
Windows 10

The recent update of Windows 10 brought a bug that can cause troubles to users using SSDs. The problems appeared in reports after the 2004 version of Windows 10 was released in May 2020. Complaints said the optimization tool was failing to record the last time a storage drive had been defragmented. In this way, Windows 10 did more drive optimization than it should, which directly affects the lifespan of an SSD. Also Read - How to use Microsoft Word transcribe feature

A disk is defragmented so that data can be accessed more quickly. However, optimization also wears out the disk itself. Therefore, Windows 10 should know the last time a disk has been optimized so that there is no unnecessary wear and tear. But due to the bug in Version 2004, the disk optimization tool is performing defragments every time the device to which the disk is connected is restarted. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out improved video calling feature for Surface Pro X

This means that some SSDs are suffering from the defragmentation process 30 times more than expected. One of the advantages of SSDs over HDDs is that there are few moving parts. But SSDs shouldn’t be defragged too often. If the SSD is defragged several times a day, the health of the file storage area will be affected. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench, beats most Snapdragon 855 scores

How to disable defragmentation in Windows

  1. Press the Windows + Q keys and type CMD;
  2. Right-click on CMD and select Run as Administrator;
  3. Paste the commands below and press Enter:

REG ADD “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Dfrg \ BootOptimizeFunction” / V Enable / T REG_SZ / DN / F

REG ADD “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Dfrg \ BootOptimizeFunction” / V OptimizeComplete / T REG_SZ / D No / F

REG ADD “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Windows \ CurrentVersion \ OptimalLayout” / V EnableAutoLayout / T REG_DWORD / D 0 / F

Microsoft has already recognized the problem and has already made the fix available to the Insider program members with Windows 10 Build 19042.487 (20H2). While ordinary system users have to wait for the final version of the update. It is recommended to disable automatic defragmentation to prevent future damage.

Best Sellers