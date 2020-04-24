comscore New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash
  • Home
  • News
  • New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash: Report
News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash: Report

News

When a string of text is sent to iOS units, the devices crash or completely stops responding to touch input upon receiving the message.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 10:23 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions (7)

A new character-linked bug has cropped up, and it is freezing iPhone, iPad devices, Apple Watch, and other iOS devices. When a string of text is sent to iOS units, the devices crash or completely stops responding to touch input upon receiving the message. The message includes the Italian flag emoji along with characters in the Sindhi language.

Apple is yet to release a fix publicly. Currently, the information on the origin of the text is scarce, but it is being reported that it all started from a Telegram group. Now, the test message is going viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. Apple is expected to fix these character bugs within a few days as there is no way to stop these characters from causing crashes. MacRumors reported that the issue is fixed in the second 13.4.5 iOS beta update.

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Before Apple rolls out a fix, users can try to get the crashed app working again by reinstalling it from scratch. Notably, this is not the first time that a character bug has caused iPhones and other iOS devices to crash. In the year 2018, a critical bug affected iMessage along with other messaging apps including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The bug involved sending an Indian character to iPhones and Apple’s iOS Springboard crashed upon receiving the message.

India's TWS earbuds market grows 700% YoY in 2019; Apple, Noise and JBL in the lead

Also Read

India's TWS earbuds market grows 700% YoY in 2019; Apple, Noise and JBL in the lead

Online miscreants also started taking advantage of this bug by sending messages on social media apps containing the Telugu characters in the hopes of crashing users’ iOS devices. The bug involves sending an Indian character to devices and Apple’s iOS Springboard will crash once the message is received. The messages app will no longer open since the app tries and fails to load the characters just received on the device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
News
Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year

News

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash
Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data

News

Apple iPhone bug allows remote access to your private data
Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays

News

Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, 12 experiencing production delays
Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design

News

Apple AirPods successor to feature AirPods Pro design

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने 10.4-inch MatePad टैबलेट 7,250mAh बैटरी, 4 स्पीकर के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

JioTV vs Airtel Xstream : जानें किस लाइव टीवी एप में यूजर्स को मिलते हैं ज्यादा बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Redmi 10X फोन 5020mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
News
Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash
Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?