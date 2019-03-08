comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report
News

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

News

Zuckerberg on Thursday said he is working to make Facebook "privacy-focused" like WhatsApp.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 7:04 PM IST
Facebook messenger

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed about making his platform more secure, a bug in Facebook Messenger allowed websites to gain access to users’ data, including who they have been chatting with, say researchers.

Now fixed by Facebook, the vulnerability in the web version of Messenger allowed any website to expose who you have been messaging, revealed Ron Masas, a researcher with cybersecurity company Imperva, in a blog post late on Thursday.

The researcher reported the vulnerability to Facebook under their responsible disclosure programme and the social media platform mitigated the issue.

In November 2018, Masas and his team discovered a Facebook bug that allowed websites to extract data from users’ profiles via cross-site frame leakage (CSFL) which is known as a side-channel attack performed on an end user’s web browser.

“Browser-based side-channel attacks are still an overlooked subject. While big players like Facebook and Google are catching up, most of the industry is still unaware,” wrote Masas.

Facebook Messenger has over 1.3 billion users globally.

Zuckerberg on Thursday said he is working to make Facebook “privacy-focused” like WhatsApp.

The “privacy-focused platform” will be built around principles like private interactions, encryption, reducing permanence, safety and interoperability.

Despite Zuckerberg’s plan to make Facebook privacy-focused, the latest report suggests that the platform is not immune to vulnerabilities.

In December 2018, Facebook admitted that about 6.8 million users might have put their private photos at risk of being exposed to third-party apps.

The company said that more than 1,500 apps built by 876 developers might have also been affected by the bug that exposed users’ unshared photos during a 12-day-period from September 13 to September 25, 2018.

The social networking giant last year came under increased scrutiny of lawmakers around the world after several scandals surrounding security and privacy concerns surfaced.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 7:04 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India
News
Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India
5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report

News

Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report

BSNL 25% cashback offer on broadband plans extended till March 31

News

BSNL 25% cashback offer on broadband plans extended till March 31

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600

Deals

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

News

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

News

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while
Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok

News

Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok
WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

News

WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

हिंदी समाचार

Women's Day 2019: हाइक ने लॉन्च किए विमेंस डे पर खास स्टिकर्स

चोरी करने से पहले ही पकड़े जाएंगे चोर, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस से लैस हैं ये सिक्योरिटी कैमरे

Redmi Note 7 बना बेस्ट वैल्यू फॉर मनी स्मार्टफोन

एयरटेल डिजिटल TV ने पेश किया 153 रुपये वाला बेसिक पैक

Snapchat भारत में जल्द ही हिंदी, पंजाबी, मराठी, गुजराती और उर्दू भाषा में होगा उपलब्ध

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared
News
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared
Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

News

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results
New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

News

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report
CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media

News

CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media
Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India