Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

Google's most recent big push has been in the AI field, with its Google Assistant, an AI-based voice assistant. It works on numerous devices including smartphones, but its best use-case is seen on the Google Home smart speaker, which can give the user relevant information and content by simply speaking to the device.

Multiplex major PVR Cinemas recently launched its own skill on Google Home. The new skill enables users to seamlessly explore upcoming movies. Moreover, it also lets you check out show timings, location and ticket pricing. What is more, the skill is also accessible via the Google Home application on Android devices, said PVR Cinemas on Monday.

The new skill can be accessed on Google’s Artificial Intelligence-powered voice assistant and speaker and via the Google Home application on Android devices. The Google Home app also enables users to add their devices and locations. After setting up your device, you can wake the skill by asking Google to “talk to PVR Cinemas”. On an Android device, you can prompt “talk to PVR Cinemas” on the Google Home app to access the skill without the Home device.

“PVR Cinemas has been a forerunner in introducing several industry-first digital initiatives to make movie-going and viewing experience seamless for the consumers. The launch of PVR skill on Google Home is another step in that direction,” Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Ltd., said in a statement.

“With PVR skill on Google Home, the movie-goers can get movie recommendations based on their location as well as it allows users to discover movies showing in different cinema formats. This feature is a perfect solution for customers to get instant answers,” Tyagi said.

What can the PVR skill do?

The PVR skill on Google Home will also let users know about the price details of the selected movie. Further, the skill will also let them in on release date information for upcoming movies. Users only need to communicate to the app directly after triggering the “Talk to PVR Cinemas” skill on the Android app.

PVR has designed a bouquet of new-age services like PVR skill on Alexa, PVR App on iWatch, digital cinemas, PVR Privilege, and Quick Tix facility.

(With inputs from IANS)