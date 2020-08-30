New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

Back in May, Huawei launched a new version of its flagship P30 Pro called the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, and now they seem to be doing the same with the Mate 30 Pro. To recall, Huawei Mate 30 Pro was launched almost a year ago. However, TENAA has certified one device carrying the model number LIO-AN00m which is believed to belong to the new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Also Read - Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

There has been no official confirmation regarding the actual name of the smartphone. However, some of the pictures published by TENAA are similar to what we saw on the Mate 30 Pro. Even the dimensions are the same: 158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm and around 198 grams. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

The new version of Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a smaller camera

The new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro also has a rear quad-camera setup. It is built into a circular camera module. But after exploring further, it turns out that the camera module on this smartphone is different from that of the previous Mate 30 Pro. First is the 16-megapixel selfie camera, which is smaller than the current Mate 30 Pro, which boasts a 32-megapixel camera.

Not only the selfie camera but the primary camera on the back has also been downgraded from the original 40 megapixels to 32 megapixels. But unfortunately, the three remaining cameras belonging to the alleged new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro are still hidden.

The rest of the specifications are not much different

Apart from photography, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s new version specifications are not much different from the current version. Where TENAA revealed, that the device has a 6.5-inch OLED screen, which offers a resolution of 1,176×2,400 pixels. The device has a Kirin 990 SoC paired with a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM. And internal storage ranging from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Meanwhile, the smartphone will run on the Android 10 operating system and has a 4,400 mAh capacity battery. Now that’s the information about the Huawei smartphone with the model number LIO-AN00m that we know. The rest of the specs are still a mystery.

