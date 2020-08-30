comscore New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA
News

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

News

The new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has received TENAA certification with specifications similar to that of the current Mate 30 Pro.

  • Published: August 30, 2020 5:00 PM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Back in May, Huawei launched a new version of its flagship P30 Pro called the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, and now they seem to be doing the same with the Mate 30 Pro. To recall, Huawei Mate 30 Pro was launched almost a year ago. However, TENAA has certified one device carrying the model number LIO-AN00m which is believed to belong to the new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Also Read - Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

There has been no official confirmation regarding the actual name of the smartphone. However, some of the pictures published by TENAA are similar to what we saw on the Mate 30 Pro. Even the dimensions are the same: 158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm and around 198 grams. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

The new version of Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a smaller camera

The new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro also has a rear quad-camera setup. It is built into a circular camera module. But after exploring further, it turns out that the camera module on this smartphone is different from that of the previous Mate 30 Pro. First is the 16-megapixel selfie camera, which is smaller than the current Mate 30 Pro, which boasts a 32-megapixel camera.

Not only the selfie camera but the primary camera on the back has also been downgraded from the original 40 megapixels to 32 megapixels. But unfortunately, the three remaining cameras belonging to the alleged new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro are still hidden.

The rest of the specifications are not much different

Apart from photography, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s new version specifications are not much different from the current version. Where TENAA revealed, that the device has a 6.5-inch OLED screen, which offers a resolution of 1,176×2,400 pixels. The device has a Kirin 990 SoC paired with a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM. And internal storage ranging from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

Also Read

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

Meanwhile, the smartphone will run on the Android 10 operating system and has a 4,400 mAh capacity battery. Now that’s the information about the Huawei smartphone with the model number LIO-AN00m that we know. The rest of the specs are still a mystery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 30, 2020 5:00 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Android 10
Kirin 990 SoC
Quad - 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D TOF camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report
News
OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report
Google Duo will get native beta app support for Android TV

Smart TVs

Google Duo will get native beta app support for Android TV

Huawei announces Watch Fit smartwatch, priced at $110

Wearables

Huawei announces Watch Fit smartwatch, priced at $110

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

News

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

News

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei announces Watch Fit smartwatch, priced at $110

Wearables

Huawei announces Watch Fit smartwatch, priced at $110
New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

News

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA
Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

News

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks
Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 3.4 ‘Dr Strange’ का डिजाइन और फुल स्पेसिफिकेशन हुए लीक

लॉन्च से पहले Realme X7, Realme 7 की लाइव इमेज हुई लीक, सामने आए फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War के फ्री में मिलेंगे 10,000 बीटा Key, जानें कैसे करें अवेल

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report
News
OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report
New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

News

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA
Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

News

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details
Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

News

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers