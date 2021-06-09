New Income Tax website shows login error, more glitches: Nirmala Sitharaman asks Infosys to fix issues

New Income Tax website launched on May 7 but there seems to be some glitches there. Taxpayers are complaining about some of the issues with the new ITR website and now Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also takes to Twitter for the same. Also Read - Income Tax return e-filing portal to go live today: Check key features, benefits and facilities, other details here

Retweeting a tweet from a taxpayer, Sitharaman said "Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided."

New Income Tax website not working properly

The Twitter user took to the microblogging site and highlighted that the new Income Tax website is giving login issues. The user said, "@IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharaman Can not login to New Income Tax Site. Issue with site or issue at my end?"

Soon after Sitharaman retweeted the tweet and said, The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45hrs.I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority.”

Following the tweet, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani took to the platform and said retweeting FM’s tweet, “The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week.”

New Income Tax website shows login error

The new Income Tax website launched on June 7 at 8:45PM but unfortunately within a few hours the site started throwing issues. Taxpayers were unable to access the website and in some instances the new Income Tax website showed error and didn’t open.

At BGR India, we checked the new website at the time of writing this article and tried logging in, but unfortunately, were unable to. The site shows “This site can’t be reached. eportal.incometax.gov.in unexpectedly closed the connection” error. We do expect the income tax department to solve this issue and offer the promised “user-friendly” and “seamless” experience to taxpayes soon.

The new Income Tax website http://incometax.gov.in has replaced the old one http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The idea behind launching the new income tax website is to offer users/taxpayers a clean and seamless user experience.

At the launch, the Income Tax department said, “We proudly present to our valued taxpayers, the new e-filing portal. Designed with your convenience in mind, the portal offers features to make your e-filing experience smoother, simpler & smarter. You Come First, Always. The objective of this portal is to provide a single-window to the income tax related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders.”