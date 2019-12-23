The Infinix Hot 8 was launched a few months back in September. Now the company has released a new update for the device. The new OTA update comes with the latest December security patch. Below is the list of complete changes in the new update.

The Infinix Hot 8 update brings Google GMS package to the phone. The operating system is also bumped up. The phone will run on XOS v5.5 after the update. New features added in the XOS update include Social Turbo, new gestures and even a game assistant, among other features.

Infinix Hot 8 update features

Social Turbo is a new WhatsApp assistant that helps WhatsApp users with a few really useful features. These include a WhatsApp call recorder that allows you to record WhatsApp calls. There is also a ‘Video Beauty’ toggle that will enhance your look and the brightness in WhatsApp video calls. A customizable ‘Sticker List’ also makes the cut. A neat ‘Peek Mode’ feature lets you look into messages without it being read. This will prevent the sender from getting the blue ticks to read receipts. A ‘Clean WhatsApp’ feature is also present. This feature will help users wipe out files that take up a lot of memory space.

A new Game Assistant mode provides a slide-out panel during gameplay. This panel can be used to access quick toggles that will reduce distractions during gameplay. An anti-interference mode will block out all kinds of notification including incoming calls and alarms.

There are new gestures in the Infinix Hot 8 update. One of these is the ‘Answer with a gesture’ feature that allows you to answer or reject calls without touching the phone. There is also ‘Smart screen lifting’. The feature turns on the screen when the phone is raised and turns it off when lowered.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications

The Infinix Hot 8 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor clocked at 2GHz. There is also 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It also features a 6.52-inch screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back and also has face unlocking.