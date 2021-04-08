New iOS 15 leak hints at a redesigned Control Centre and more

Apple recently announced WWDC 2021, which will see the introduction of iOS 15, along with the next-gen macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and iPadOS. Amidst the various rumours on how iOS 15 will be like, a recent one suggests throws light on the possible changes the Apple OS might get. Also Read - Apple starts rejecting apps using device fingerprinting to track users

It is suggested that iOS 15 is most likely to include visual changes for a cleaner look. Read on to know more about it.

iOS 15 leak hints at design changes

Apple is expected to change the way Control Centre appears on an iPhone. As suggested by a report by MacRumors, the Control Centre will appear similar to the one seen on macOS Big Sur for a cleaner and compact look.

If this happens, iPhones with iOS 15 are likely to get labelled and coloured Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and AirDrop icons. There could be a horizontal slider to increase/decrease the screen brightness and volume, much like it is seen on Android.

It could also include new icons such as keyboard brightness, AirPlay Display, and more. However, there are chances that iOS 15 might not replicate the Big Sur Control Centre entirely and retain some of its existing elements too.

What’s more?

It is also revealed that iOS 15 will include API for developers to make use of the combination of the Touch and Face ID. This yet again gives us a surety that the iPhone 13 will feature both a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. It is expected to include an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Another leak (courtesy of a Reddit user) hints at another visual change: the app icons. It is likely that apps icons for Apple Music and more will change to add depth to the otherwise flat icons seen presently.

This will be mostly inspired by the technique of neumorphic, something Apple took cues for macOS Big Sur and even the App Store Connect icon last year.

Apart from this, iOS 15 is speculated to come with new features such as support for Always-on-Display (AOD), improved Face ID, enhanced keyboard, new emojis, improved privacy, and more.

Since we lack concrete details on this, it’s best to wait until WWDC 2021 to take place in June for a better idea on the same. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned.