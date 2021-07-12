New iPad Mini coming in late 2021, rumoured to get new Pro design

Some say that the iPad Mini is the best of both worlds for mobile tablet lovers. It’s small enough to be carried around and has a big enough display for consuming movies while on the couch. The current iPad Mini has been around since 2019 and Apple is now reportedly working on a major refresh. In fact, the updated model is said to launch in fall of 2021. Also Read - iPhone 13 to get larger and unique cameras on vanilla models

Noted analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg says in his newsletter that a new iPad Mini is coming later this year. Gurman says that this will be the biggest redesign in the nine years of the iPad Mini’s existence. Apple is mostly going to borrow the iPad Air 4’s design for the new Mini and even going to use a new chip. The current one uses the older A12 Bionic chip. Also Read - MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip could come in these vibrant colours: Report

New iPad Mini in the works

A previous leak from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s next iPad Mini will have a display size ranging between 8.5-inches to 9-inches. He also said that this smaller iPad would launch in early 2021, but that bit has clearly run out of luck. Hence, Gurman’s update now pins hopes for a late 2020 release. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a much bigger camera module than iPhone 12 Pro Max

There are chances that Apple may opt for the newer A15 chip on the Mini instead of the older A14 from last year. The iPad Air originally debuted the A14 and went on to share it with the iPhone 12 series. What remains to be seen is whether Apple gives it support for the new Apple Pencil, or leaves it to the older Pencil model.

Gurman also says that Apple is working on a larger 27-inch iMac update involving Apple Silicon power. This one could either be powered by an M1X chip, or even a M2X chip; and replace the ageing Intel-powered 27-inch iMacs. Given that there’s no launch date pinned on this one, it could be scheduled for a 2022 release.

In other Apple news, the next-gen iPad Pro 11-inch model is also said to get the Mini LED display technology. Apple debuted the Mini LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro exclusively this year, promising better colours and higher brightness levels. The 11-inch model stuck to the old LCD display technology.