New iPad Mini could launch later this year, suggests Kuo

Apple, after unveiling the iPad Pro 2021, is planning to launch a new iPad Mini. This is expected to happen this year, as suggested by popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Also Read - Vi expands WiFi calling to Apple iPhones with iOS 14.5: How to enable, check if your iPhone is eligible

The information was spotted along with the details on the first-ever foldable iPhone, which just leaked recently. Here’s what we know about the upcoming iPad Mini. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max to get Samsung-made 120Hz displays

New iPad Mini coming soon

Kuo reveals that the refreshed iPad Mini will make its entry in the second half of this year. The launch could coincide with that of the highly-rumoured iPhone 13 series, which is also expected to launch later this year. Also Read - Apple's foldable iPhone to make its entry in 2023, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

It is suggested that the iPad Mini could come with a 9-inch display, which could be supplied by Samsung. The South Korean tech major is also expected to do the same for Apple’s first foldable phone and even the 120Hz display that will be seen on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

However, chances of a mini-LED screen are quite low, considering that the iPad Mini is a smaller and inexpensive Apple tablet.

To recall, the mention of an iPad Mini popped up in a report by Kuo that talks about the foldable iPhone. It is expected to launch in 2023 and Apple is expected to ship 15 to 20 million units of the same.

iPad Mini expected features and more

While we lack concrete details on the upcoming Apple iPad Mini, there exist some rumours to give us an idea. It is expected to borrow cues from the current iPad Air and come with lesser bezels and might also explore the idea of an 8.4-inch display.

The device is expected to come with an improved chip, possibly Apple’s M1 silicon and support Touch ID embedded in the side button. It might also come with support for Face ID and a Lightning port. However, we don’t know if Apple plans to choose between Touch and Face ID or plans to keep both, much like it’s expected with the iPhone 13 phones.

Yet again, these are just rumours and we need to take the details with a grain of salt. We will keep you posted once we get more details on this. Therefore, keep reading BGR.in.