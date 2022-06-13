comscore New iPad Pro may launch soon, to come with M2 chip, improved cameras
New iPad Pro with M2 chip and improved cameras may launch this year

Contrary to previous reports, Gurman reveals that there could be a new iPad Pro this year. The new model could come with the M2 chip, wireless charging, and improved cameras.

Apple iPad Pro 2022

Apple unveiled the new iPadOS 16 at the WWDC 2022 event last week, giving hopes for a new iPad model to launch at the September or October event. However, the analyst Ross Young reported that Apple has plans for a new iPad Pro early next year, which suggested that there may not be a new model this year, after all. But contrary to this, Mark Gurman has now revealed that Apple still may launch a new iPad Pro this year. Also Read - Apple App Store rules to change again to meet Dutch govt regulations

iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chipset, wireless charging, and improved cameras

The Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, in his recent newsletter, revealed that Apple may actually debut an updated iPad Pro model this year. He reported that after updating the 2020 iPad Pro to the latest iPadOS 16, the new multitasking features were missing. Also Read - iOS 16: Less known features you should know about

“It depends on how you define ‘soon’. If soon is September or October, then yes. And I am looking forward to it. My 2020 iPad Pro with an A12Z is already showing its age (amazing how that works)— and it doesn’t support the latest multitasking features. In fact, I’ve loaded up iPadOS 16 on my iPad Pro and I really can’t find anything new. For the next iPad Pro, expect M2 chips, wireless charging, and upgrades to the camera system.” Also Read - How to copy text from Photos on Android and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

As reported by Gurman, Apple may launch the new iPad Pro 2022 in September or October this year. The new iPad could come with the Apple M2 chips, the same ones that power the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It is also expected to come with wireless charging and some upgrades to the camera.

In terms of cameras, Apple may actually do something, as, since 2020, we haven’t seen any upgrades to the iPad Pro’s camera. As far as wireless charging is concerned, it is a welcome feature, as many would want to own an iPad that supports wireless charging, now that iPhones, Airpods, and Apple Watch all can be wirelessly charged.

Although we are expecting a new Pro iPad this year, the rumored miniLED technology may not be in the 11-inch model. And, it could be only limited to a 14.1-inch model next year. Having said that, it is still unclear whether Apple would only release the 11-inch model or a 14-inch sized iPad too.

  Published Date: June 13, 2022 9:37 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 13, 2022 10:38 AM IST

