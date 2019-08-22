Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil

Apple is gearing up to launch its much anticipated iPhone 2019 lineup in the coming weeks. The company is expected to reveal a number of new and revamped devices at the launch event. However, in the months leading to the launch, we have seen a number of rumors surface online regarding almost every aspect of the smartphone. This ranges from the design to the possible features that Apple may add in the 2019 series to the names.

Support for Apple Pencil on iPhone 2019 lineup

According to a new report by MacRumors, case makers believe that iPhone 2019 series will support the Apple Pencil. The latest set of the case renders on Mobile Fun showcased a new leather case from “Olixar” with a built-in “mini Apple Pencil holder”. According to the report, it looks like Apple is working on a smaller version of the pencil that works with “at least the larger 6.5 inch iPhone XS Max successor”. The report noted that these are renders and not real-world images of cases on sale.

It is unclear of the case maker is currently making the cases as they don’t appear to be functional. According to the description, the case is made with “premium genuine leather” for iPhone 11 Pro. It also provides “stunning style” with “prestigious protection” “in a slim and sleek package”. The description also adds that the case provides “added convenience of an Apple Pencil sleeve”. This is not the first time that we have heard rumors about the iPhone 11 series coming with Apple Pencil support.

The report also noted that if Apple was working on a smaller version of its Apple Pencil, it would be hinted in the leaks. As reported previously, the leaks about Apple Pencil support on iPhone go back all the way to 2017. We are not sure if this rumor is true but all we can do is wait and watch for the official launch event.