New iPhone SE 3 leak reasserts that it will be released in the first half of 2022

Apple is soon expected to introduce the alleged iPhone SE 3, which could happen next year. Here's what details we have with us.

The next-gen iPhone SE allegedly called the iPhone SE 3 is in the news again. This time, we have with us another hint at its launch time. The phone is yet again expected to launch in the first half of 2022, this time coming from DigiTimes. Also Read - Top 5 smartphone launches in May 2021: Google Pixel 5a, Poco F3 GT, Oppo K9 5G

This comes after previous information from popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who suggested that the phone will launch during the same time. Here’s a look at the details we know so far.

iPhone SE 3 might launch in 2022

The third instalment of the less expensive iPhone SE is expected to launch with the same 4.7-inch seen on the current SE model. Hence, those who like the idea of a compact phone might have a reason to rejoice.

But, there will be upgrades too. It is highly expected to come with an upgraded chip with 5G capabilities. This would make the phone the cheapest 5G iPhone ever, considering the pricing scheme Apple follows for the SE lineup.

Apple introduced the 2020 iPhone SE with the then powerful A13 Bionic chip. There are chances that it will introduce the 2022 iPhone SE with either an improved A14 or the future A15 chip.

Sadly, design changes aren’t expected. We can therefore expect it to feature a bezel-full design, which will similar to the iPhone 8. This might be the reason for the presence of Touch ID.

That said, we might get to see improvements in the form of upgraded cameras, improved battery life (which is highly needed), better haptics, and more. Plus, it will most likely come with iOS 15, which will make room for new UI changes and features.

As for the price, not much is known. But, we can expect it to fall under Rs 40,000, which was also the case with the iPhone SE 2.

It remains to be seen how Apple plans this device out for it to stand out.

  Published Date: July 19, 2021 10:20 PM IST

