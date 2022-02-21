comscore Twitter cites laws, competition, feature phones a cause of concern in India
  • Home
  • News
  • New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India
News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

Twitter has also cited competition from ‘regional websites’ as a cause of concern from the platform. In India, Twitter faces stiff competition from Koo.

Twitter-Spaces

(Representational Image)

Twitter has expressed serious concerns over the possibility of India imposing a fine on the company for failing to remove certain content from its platform in accordance with the country’s new IT guidelines. Also Read - Donald Trump’s Truth Social app tipped to launch today for iPhone users

According to Twitter’s 10-K filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) first reported by The Economic Times, the company said that internet connectivity and use of feature phones is also making it difficult to monetise its platform. “We are subject to legislation in Germany that may impose significant fines for failure to comply with certain content removal and disclosure obligations. Other countries, including Brazil, Turkey, Singapore, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom, have implemented or are considering similar legislation imposing penalties for failure to remove certain types of content,” Twitter wrote in its SEC filing on February 16. Also Read - Twitter now lets you pin up to 6 DMs

It also said that costs to adapt its products and services in light of the manner in which people access Twitter in some regions coupled with other factors such as the “use of feature phones in certain emerging markets such as India and Pakistan”, and “challenges related to different levels of Internet access or mobile device adoption in different jurisdictions” were making it difficult to monetise its platform. Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

Notably, Twitter is not the first tech company to raise concerns over India’s new IT rules. Facebook’s parent Meta in its 10-K filings with the SEC raised similar concerns. “Some countries, such as India, are considering or have passed legislation implementing data protection requirements or requiring local storage and processing of data or similar requirements that could increase the cost and complexity of delivering our services,” Meta had said in its annual filings earlier this year.

Apart from the new IT rules, Twitter also cited competition from ‘regional websites’ as a cause of concern from the platform. “Increased competition from largely regional websites, mobile applications and services that provide real-time communications and have strong positions in particular countries, which have expanded and may continue to expand their geographic footprint,” the micro-blogging platform wrote. In India Twitter faces competition from Koo that has been downloaded 20 million times so far.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 3:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

News

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

From Moon Knight to West Side Story: New titles to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar next month

Photo Gallery

From Moon Knight to West Side Story: New titles to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar next month

New on Disney+ Hotstar: Series/movies to release in March 2022

Photo Gallery

New on Disney+ Hotstar: Series/movies to release in March 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer

Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India
Donald Trump s Truth Social app tipped to launch today for iPhone users

Apps

Donald Trump s Truth Social app tipped to launch today for iPhone users
Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter
WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

Apps

WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts
Facebookers are now called Metamates

News

Facebookers are now called Metamates

हिंदी समाचार

Google Maps पर आसानी से कर सकते हैं किसी को ट्रैक, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Free Fire MAX में किस तरह क्रिएट करें फैक्ट्री चैलेंज? जानें पूरी डिटेल

Donald Trump का सोशल मीडिया ऐप Truth Social हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Tecno Spark 8C हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

Reviews

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

News

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights
New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India
Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer

Gaming

Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer
Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Laptops

Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers