New leak says Google to launch three Pixel phones this year

Google is expected to launch three new Pixel phones later this year. As per detailed media report, the company had to push the launch date of Pixel 4a because of the cancelled I/O 2020. So, they have decided to change things a bit, giving the world three new Pixel phones.

The report says Google will have the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 to showcase. While the Pixel 4a will be the successor to the 3a series from 2019. We've been intrigued by the inclusion of a 4a 5G variant. It is expected that Pixel 4a will come with a mid-range processor, allowing the phone to be priced lower.

Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G details

While the 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are likely to come powered by Snapdragon 765G processor. Leaks via this report indicate Google might have switched the Pixel 4a XL into the 5G variant. Which explains the same build quality and design of the phone. And Pixel 5 with a similar set of hardware will get premium design and improved features. So we're hoping the Pixel 5 gets wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The other details revealed are that Pixel 4a and 4a 5G will sport a bigger display than Pixel 5. This points to the possibility of Google using Pixel 5 to compete with the plain jane iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S e series. More importantly, Google has decided to ditch the soli radar feature and going for the traditional fingerprint scanner instead.

Now in terms of pricing, expect the 4a to cost much below the iPhone SE 2020, while the Pixel 4a 5G costs more because of the improved features, putting it close to price of the SE. So you can expect the Pixel 5 to be the most affordable flagship Pixel phone from Google. This marks a big change in how Google wants to position its hardware series.

