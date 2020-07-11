comscore New leak says Google to launch three Pixel phones this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • New leak says Google to launch three Pixel phones this year
News

New leak says Google to launch three Pixel phones this year

News

The company had to cancel its launch plans for Pixel 4a after I/O event was called off due to the pandemic.

  • Published: July 11, 2020 1:55 PM IST
Google Pixel 4a

(Photo credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google is expected to launch three new Pixel phones later this year. As per detailed media report, the company had to push the launch date of Pixel 4a because of the cancelled I/O 2020. So, they have decided to change things a bit, giving the world three new Pixel phones. Also Read - Google for India 2020 event to take place on July 13: This time it's 'Virtual Edition'

The report says Google will have the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 to showcase.  While the Pixel 4a will be the successor to the 3a series from 2019. We’ve been intrigued by the inclusion of a 4a 5G variant. It is expected that Pixel 4a will come with a mid-range processor, allowing the phone to be priced lower. Also Read - Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker for 2020, teases video and image

Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G details

While the 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are likely to come powered by Snapdragon 765G processor. Leaks via this report indicate Google might have switched the Pixel 4a XL into the 5G variant. Which explains the same build quality and design of the phone. And Pixel 5 with a similar set of hardware will get premium design and improved features. So we’re hoping the Pixel 5 gets wireless and reverse wireless charging. Also Read - Google Maps gets an all-new feature; This will make traveling faster

The other details revealed are that Pixel 4a and 4a 5G will sport a bigger display than Pixel 5. This points to the possibility of Google using Pixel 5 to compete with the plain jane iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S e series. More importantly, Google has decided to ditch the soli radar feature and going for the traditional fingerprint scanner instead.

Now in terms of pricing, expect the 4a to cost much below the iPhone SE 2020, while the Pixel 4a 5G costs more because of the improved features, putting it close to price of the SE. So you can expect the Pixel 5 to be the most affordable flagship Pixel phone from Google. This marks a big change in how Google wants to position its hardware series.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2020 1:55 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone SE 2020

4

42500

iOS 13
A13 Bionic
12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs
News
Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs
Google could launch three Pixel phones later this year: Check details

News

Google could launch three Pixel phones later this year: Check details

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14

OnePlus Buds India launch teased: Check details

News

OnePlus Buds India launch teased: Check details

Honor MagicBook laptop to launch with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU on July 16

Laptops

Honor MagicBook laptop to launch with AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU on July 16

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs

Google could launch three Pixel phones later this year: Check details

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14

OnePlus Buds India launch teased: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google could launch three Pixel phones later this year: Check details

News

Google could launch three Pixel phones later this year: Check details
Google for India 2020 event to take place on July 13

News

Google for India 2020 event to take place on July 13
Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker, teases video and image

News

Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker, teases video and image
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi भारत में 14 जुलाई को लॉन्च करेगी Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, कार, बाइक में हवा भरना होगा आसान

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 97 रुपये से लेकर 1999 रुपये तक के कई प्लान

OnePlus 7T सीरीज को मिला नया अपडेट, जानिए क्या नए फीचर जुड़े

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Flipkart पर लाइव, 14 July के लॉन्च इवेंट को ऐसे देखें

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review : शानदार इमेज क्वालिटी लेकिन इंप्रूवमेंट की भी है जरूरत

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs
News
Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs
Google could launch three Pixel phones later this year: Check details

News

Google could launch three Pixel phones later this year: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14
OnePlus Buds India launch teased: Check details

News

OnePlus Buds India launch teased: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers