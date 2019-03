Xiaomi has been constantly updating MIUI to keep up with the trends worldwide and it recently introduced a system-wide dark theme on the MIUI 10 Global ROM to make it similar to Android Q. And now it seems that the Chinese OEM has introduced support for 4K video recording at 60fps on the Xiaomi Poco F1, the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. These have been added as part of the new update on MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.3.1 which was released on March 1 which can now be downloaded by the users.

Even if Xiaomi is not bringing the most recent version of Android to its devices immediately the company aims to bring some of the key features to its version of Android first. While most Xiaomi smartphones run MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo, they already borrow the notification shade design and vertical volume controls first seen with the release of Android Pie. For example, Xiaomi users will not have to wait until MIUI 11 to experience the Dark Mode feature which is set to be introduced with Android Q. The dark theme for MIUI is reportedly being tested on MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, and could become part of the stable version based on feedback from the beta testers. From the screenshots accompanying the article, it is clear that Xiaomi has added the dark theme to stock applications such as Calculator, Contacts, Messaging, Gallery, Notes, Phone, Screen Recorder and Updater.

The customization is available as part of MIUI 10 Global Beta version 9.2.14 and upwards. The dark theme was spotted alongside reports that Xiaomi MIUI 11 will debut as a completely different mobile operating system. The company said it is planning to add many consumer-centric features and is expected to become available for as many as 36 devices. The dark theme, if does not make it to stable build of MIUI 10, will definitely be a part of the next major release.