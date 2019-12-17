comscore New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch
New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

Nokia 7.2 has started receiving the December 2019 Android security patch. Read on to know more.

  Published: December 17, 2019 8:03 PM IST
HMD Global has been pushing the latest security patch update to all its Nokia devices since the beginning of December. Now, the Nokia 7.2 has started receiving the December 2019 Android security patch. Unfortunately, the latest software update doesn’t bring Android 10. The company recently released the Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.1 smartphone. It is soon expected to roll out the latest Android 10 OS for the Nokia 7.2.

The new software update is 58.9MB in size, NokiaPowerUser reported. This isn’t a huge update, and instead is incremental in nature. As mentioned above, it essentially brings in the latest Android security patch. The latest patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases and should reach all the units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. When you do get the notification, ensure there is a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process.

To recall, the  Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, it comes with a 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Features Nokia 7.1 Nokia 7.2
Price 12999 18599
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie
Display 5.84-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch Full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual- 12MP + 12MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 20MP
Battery 3,060mAh 3,500mAh

