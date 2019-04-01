comscore
New Omnia Music Player supports both Google Cast and Android Auto, and offers Material Design

If you are looking for a new audio player with Material Design, which also supports Google Cast and Android Auto, then you can try the new Omnia Music Player.

  Published: April 1, 2019 11:39 AM IST
Omnia music player

Audio player apps are dime a dozen these days on Play Store, which also includes Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more. Furthermore, if you are looking for a new audio player with Material Design, which also supports both Google Cast and Android Auto, then you can try the new Omnia Music Player. It is from the same developer (Rhythm Software) who offered you Pulsar Music Player. Both the new one and the Pulsar one come with almost similar features.

Xda-developers explained that “Pulsar utilizes Android’s native decoders and native media store, and is hence bound by the limitations of that decoder such as lack of support for certain media formats, 5-band equalizer, lack of support for whitelisting in the media library, etc. Omnia uses its own decoders and media library, allowing for support for APE lossless audio format, 10-band equalizer, and more changes.”

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

Additionally, the new Omnia Music Player is currently available with the beta version. The old Pulsar Music Player, on the other hand, is available with a stable version. Besides, the audio music player can be considered as one of the solid alternative options for local media playback. It offers a user a simple and generic user interface, coupled with decent controls. It also offers support for features such as Android Auto, Chromecast, an equalizer, ReplayGain, playback speed controls, gapless playback as well as a home screen widget.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Separately, last month, YouTube Music made its debut in India alongside YouTube Premium. A few reports claimed that Google might replace its old Google Play Music app with the newly launched YouTube Music later on. Besides, it was recently reported that YouTube Music also allows you to play locally stored music files on your smartphone. But, the new music player app doesn’t offer support for in-app local media playback.

  Published Date: April 1, 2019 11:39 AM IST

