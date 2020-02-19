The OnePlus 7T has received a new software update, which brings the Android security patch for the month of January. The new OxygenOS update also adds support for Jio VoWiFi. As per the company’s forum, the latest OnePlus 7T update improves blank screen issues with some apps, and fixes general bugs. It also optimizes the RAM management.

The OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for the OnePlus 7T adds the ability to support reminders for privacy alerts. It also improves system stability. To download and install the latest software update in India, users can wait for the OTA push notification. Otherwise, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

Besides, OnePlus in its recent OxygenOS update enabled Jio Wi-Fi calling or Jio VoWiFi support for the OnePlus 7 Pro, 7 and 7T Pro phones. The latest OxygenOS update brings January 2020 Android security patch along with VoWiFi calling support for Reliance Jio users in India. The company also notes optimized RAM management for all three smartphones.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta version 9 update for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices in the market. This update added several changes to the software in addition to the month-old January 2020 security patch. This one also added enchantments to the One-handed usage in the Phone dialer application of the device.

The company recently introduced this feature in a beta build of the smartphone. That is now expanding its compatibility with major apps. The update also fixed the weather app crashing issue and now supports OnePlus Account login on the ZenMode V1.5.0 app. It has also optimized the smartphone’s network for a better gaming experience. The January 2020 security patch with the update further fixed a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.