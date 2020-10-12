New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

It seems that OnePlus will be launching a bunch of phones in the month of October. The company is all set to launch its new OnePlus 8T phone on October 14, and the device will also make its debut in India. A noted tipster is claiming that the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 phones will officially launch on October 26. This seems to be true as previous reports suggested that the devices will make their way by the end of October. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start get Oxygen OS 11 update with Android 11

Just recently, the upcoming OnePlus Nord phones were also spotted on the OnePlus website recently, hinting that the launch is not too far. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G launch event will take place at 12:00PM GMT, which is 5.30PM in India. Read on to know more about what could be the possible specifications of the new OnePlus smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord special edition Sandstone Gray color to launch on October 14

OnePlus Nord N10 specifications, features (expected)

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to launch with a 6.49-inch display. The panel will likely offer support for 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The company has already promised to offer a 90Hz or higher refresh rate on all of its devices. The cited source also claims that the base variant of the upcoming OnePlus phone will be 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This will be the first phone from the brand to offer a 64-megapixel sensor than the flagship series. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G to get up to Rs 5,000 off during Amazon sale, Nord & 8T Pro prices remain same

It will reportedly be paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors. As mentioned above, OnePlus will add Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset under the hood. The chipset is based on the 8nm process and features the latest Cortex A77 cores. Qualcomm says that this chip will offer a 25 percent increase in performance over the Snapdragon 675. The Snapdragon 690 comes with Snapdragon X51 5G with a 2.5Gbps downlink. This OnePlus Nord N10 phone is expected to be priced around $400, which is around Rs 29,500 in India.

As for the OnePlus Nord N100, the specs of this device are currently under wraps. Both the handsets will be launched in the US market. At the moment, it is unknown whether the new OnePlus Nord phones will also be launched in India. There is a possibility that the company might launch them in the Indian market later this year.