New OnePlus Nord device coming soon, could be N10 5G

By now, it is known that OnePlus will bring a couple of models under the Nord lineup of phones. The current OnePlus Nord is the flagship model coming in at a midrange price. The company did clarify more phones are coming and the next one is going to land soon. The Instagram account of OnePlus Nord has started teasing a new device. The tagline “coming soon” follows, thereby hinting at a mid-October launch. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder and CEO

The teaser only shows a hand-drawn OnePlus logo, with nothing about the phone. Based on assumptions that this new phone aims to simplify it, it could be the rumored Nord N10 5G. The N10 5G is supposed to be the cheapest smartphone from OnePlus across all its popular markets. It will bring 5G connectivity to the masses at a much lower price. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model to go on sale today at 2PM: Check offers, price

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications

The Nord series is aimed at appealing to the budget smartphone segment. The current Nord is a midrange phone with decent performance and a premium build. The Nord N10 is supposed to be the entry-level model and leaks suggest it will cut a lot of corners to achieve a very low price. The Nord will support 5G connectivity and that will be helped by the Snapdragon 690 chipset. Also Read - OnePlus Nord now available on open sale on Amazon India and official OnePlus store

View this post on Instagram #ComingSoon A post shared by OnePlus Nord (@oneplus.nord) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

The 690 is the most affordable 5G chipset from Qualcomm and OnePlus could be the first one to use it. Leaks suggest a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on the Nord N10 5G. It will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There are chances of the N10 using an LCD display instead of an OLED panel.

When it comes to cameras, the N10 5G will have a 64-megapixel main camera paired to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit. There’s also a third 2-megapixel camera present here. Rumors suggest a starting price of $400, although OnePlus could sell it at much cheaper prices in Asian markets. The Nord N10 5G is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000 in India, if it ever launches here.

Given that OnePlus is already launching the 8T on October 14, it could announce the Nord N10 5G alongside for the global markets. The original Nord never launched in the US and OnePlus would aim to debut it there.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T is bringing a few crucial upgrades over the OnePlus 8. The display is going to get a refresh rate of 120Hz. A 65W fast wired charging system along with an upgraded rear camera system is also coming to the 8T.

