New OnePlus phone with Snapdragon 690 spotted

The OnePlus Nord will launch on July 21, later this month, and be the manufacturer's first mid-range smartphone in several years. However, it may not be the only mid-range phone from the brand we see this year. Now, a new smartphone has been spotted in Geekbench website under the name "OnePlus BE2028″. The rumors indicate that this smartphone could launch as the Nord Lite.

OnePlus Nord Lite expected specifications

The Geekbench listing shows that the phone has 6GB of RAM, runs Android 10 OS, and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The OnePlus Nord will feature the Snapdragon 765 processor, as confirmed by the company, so this new smartphone has to be another model.

The Snapdragon 690 SoC was announced last month as Snapdragon's first 600 series 5G processor. It is an 8nm chipset with 2 Kryo 560 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 6 Cortex-A55 cores at 1.7GHz. It equips an Adreno 619L GPU. The chipset also has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 and supports Full HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ screen with a 60Hz display.

Based on the chipset’s characteristics, we can deduce some of the specifications of this OnePlus phone. For starters, it could flaunt a Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz. The brand already said last year that all of its phones will have a high refresh rate, and we assume this applies to its mid-range smartphones as well.

Although the official name of this phone is unknown, it could likely be the OnePlus Nord Lite. The company has already confirmed that Nord is a new line of affordable smartphones. Hence, any OnePlus device that isn’t a flagship will launch under the Nord family. It is likely that the device will be priced under Rs. 20,000 segment. We hope that more details about this device will come to light in the coming weeks.

