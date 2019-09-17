comscore New OnePlus TV teaser hints at the ability to control via smartphone
New OnePlus TV teaser by CEO Pete Lau hints at the ability to control via smartphone

OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau has posted a new teaser on Twitter, hinting at the ability to control the smart TV via your phone. The company is expected to launch its first-ever smart TV on September 26.

  • Published: September 17, 2019 12:11 PM IST
OnePlus TV

OnePlus is expected to launch its first-ever smart TV on September 26, alongside the OnePlus 7T phone. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese company has already confirmed a few features of the OnePlus TV. Now, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has posted a new teaser on Twitter, hinting at the ability to control the smart TV via your phone. His Twitter post says “Fast, smooth, seamless control through your smartphone.” So this means that you will be able to use your smartphone as the remote to control the OnePlus TV.

Besides, the smart TV will also offer support for Amazon Alexa, meaning you will also be able to control the television using your voice. It will also support Google’s virtual assistant. A few days back, OnePlus shared a render of its smart remote, which suggested that it will come with a USB Type-C port, a dedicated Google Assistant button and more.

As previously noted, OnePlus TV will feature 8 speakers with a total of 50 watt sound output. In addition, the company also confirmed that the Smart TV will come with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. OnePlus claims that these technologies will turn “OnePlus TV into an entertainment powerhouse”. The brand has already revealed that the TV will feature a dedicated Gamma Color Magic processor for image processing. One of the teaser image posted on Twitter showed the TV with kevlar back finish and a metal stand.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Besides, the company is also working with Google to create a custom version of Android TV. This version is likely to be faster and more optimized than the ordinary Android TV software experience.  Similar to other OnePlus phones and accessories, the OnePlus TV will also be available for purchase via Amazon.in. It is also expected to be available via OnePlus online store and other offline stores.

