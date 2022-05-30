New patents of 'realityOS' confirm that Apple's mixed reality headset is coming soon

Apple will kick off its WWDC 2022 event on June 6. Ahead of its debut, rumors arose that the much-anticipated mixed reality headset could debut soon. While fans are expecting an announcement of Apple’s AR/VR headset at the forthcoming WWDC event, Mark Gurman said that it may not happen this early. Rather he would be “wary of expecting” an announcement of the reality headset at the event. However, now, new trademark filings have surfaced online that have mentioned the “realityOS” moniker on the document confirming a sooner release of the mixed reality headset. Also Read - 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

Parker Ortolani of Vox Media has found two US patents that were registered by a company called Realityo Systems LLC. The patents are of the realityOS for the “wearable computer hardware.” Interestingly, the patent has a deadline of June 8, which is just two days after the WWDC 2022 event. Ortolani mentions that it cannot be a coincidence that the patent of the company, which does not exist, is specifically for wearable computer hardware dated June 8. Also Read - Apple to bring Always-on-Display feature to iPhone 14 Pro models with iOS 16

For those who aren’t aware, Realityo Systems LLC has the same address as the Yosemite Research LLC, which was a shell company Apple used to obscure the details of the previous macOS versions. Now, since the Realityo Systems LLC has the same address as Yosmite Research LLC and the patent particularly mentions “wearable computer hardware,” it could as well be a shell brand of Apple to conceal the details of the realityOS that will run on Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time we are seeing a realityOS reference on a document. A developer named Steve Troughton-Smith also found a reference of the realityOS in a source code. Originally, the existence of realityOS was reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in 2017.

As for its release, Gurman had earlier revealed that the mixed reality headset may not launch until 2023. However, if this new trademark is to be believed, Apple might give us a glimpse of the mixed reality headset at the WWDC 2022 event, if not getting fully announced.