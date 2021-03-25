Chipset manufacturer Qualcomm has announced a new 5G chipset in its 700 series dubbed the new Snapdragon 780G. The new mobile platform is expected to come with improved processing power, better graphics, an AI engine and more. It is believed that Qualcomm could launch the processor officially in a few days time. Also Read - An Android game console with 5G? Qualcomm is working on a Nintendo Switch-inspired device

What does the new chipset offer?

The new Snapdragon 780G chipset is said to be a 5nm processor just like the Snapdragon 888 processor which is the company’s flagship. The chipset is said to be made at Samsung’s foundries and features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Also Read - Snapdragon 888 chip with no 5G tipped, could make future flagship phones cheaper

For graphics processing, there is an Adreno 642 which brings to users True 10-bit HDR gaming, ultra-smooth gaming and GPU drivers that can be updated. Also Read - Snapdragon 775, 775G details leak ahead of official launch, will replace Snapdragon 765G

It also adds a triple ISP (Image Signal Processor) called Spectra 570 which is a first in the Snapdragon 7-series. This technology allows the phone to shoot from three cameras simultaneously. This means that it can capture an image using the Zoom, Ultra-wide and the wide lens all at once.

The company also says that it also comes with a “new low-light architecture powering professional quality photos in any lighting condition”. The new chipset also offers support for 4K HDR and HDR10+ video recording.

More power

To add to the above, the new 780G chipset packs a 6th Gen AI Engine, the Hexagon 770, which is touted to make the smartphone twice as fast as its predecessor. The Snapdragon X53 5G modem-RF System boosts download speeds up to 3Gbps on sub-6Hz frequencies.

It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 with the same audio features that are available on the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.

The report mentions that Qualcomm will make the chipset available on smartphones in the second quarter of the year and it’s likely to make its debut on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.